Dulquer Salmaan-Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam Enter 50 Crore Club

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is basking in the astronomical success of his latest Telugu film, Sita Ramam. The period romantic drama is on a rampage at the box office and doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon! The box office collection of Sita Ramam recently crossed the ₹50 crore mark worldwide. Trade analysts have been marvelling over the fact that the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial has been faring well in International markets as well. For the unversed, Sita Ramam has entered the coveted million-dollar club at the US box office.

It has been predicted that Sita Ramam will likely have an extended run at the box office and earn close to a whopping ₹100 crores. Both audience and critics have given this epic love saga a thumbs up with rave reviews. Sita Ramam boasts of an engrossing premise that has successfully struck a chord with the masses.

The film’s storyline revolves around the love story of lieutenant Ram, who is in the Indian Army, and Noor Jahan, a princess. Sita Ramam is set against the backdrop of the Kashmir conflict in the 1960s. Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have played the lead roles in this Telugu film. Their chemistry and romance in the film have been widely lauded by netizens. In addition to Dulquer and Mrunal, Sita Ramam also features Rashmika Mandanna in a key role. Rashmika essays the character of a heroic Kashmiri girl in this superhit film.

Dulquer Salmaan is famous for his work in the Malayalam film industry. However, the versatile actor has emerged as a bankable actor across various film industries with his recent acting chops.

On the other hand, Mrunal Thakur marked her debut in Tollywood with Sita Ramam. She has previously delivered some memorable performances in films like Super 30, Dhamaka, Jersey and Love Sonia. According to reports, Mrunal is in talks to star opposite Jr NTR in his upcoming film, temporarily titled NTR 30.

