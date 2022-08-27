Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam to Now Release in Hindi; Details Inside

The makers and star cast of Sita Ramam are basking in the success of their latest movie. On August 5, the period drama was released in Telugu along with Tamil and Malayalam. Now, to give a taste of the film to the Hindi audience, producer Vyjayanthi Movies have announced the release in the Hindi market.

“#SitaRamam to mesmerise in Hindi, Grand Release On Sep 2nd,” Tweeted the production house on Friday along with a motion poster featuring South superstar Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur, and Rashmika Mandanna.



Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Swapna Cinema (producer) are bringing the film to Hindi cinemas.

Sita Ramam has minted more than Rs 50 crore from its worldwide ticket sale. And, interestingly, in its third week, the film has managed to retain a significant number of screens in south Indian cinemas.

To expand the film’s earnings, the makers have also closed the deal on its non-theatrical rights. Reportedly, Amazon Prime Video has acquired the digital streaming rights and as per the existing norms, the film will be streamed on OTT giant after marking 10 weeks of its theatrical release.

Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Dulquer Salmaan will be seen playing Lieutenant Ram, who is posted in Kashmir and is an orphan, while Mrunal Thakur will appear as Sita Mahalakshmi. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role. In addition, it also features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sumanth, Bhumika Chawla, and others in supporting roles.

It features music by composer Vishal Chandrasekhar, Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao provided editing, while, PS Vinod and Shreyaas Krishna are the faces behind the film’s cinematography.

