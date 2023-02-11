CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Catch Up With Their 'Chaddi Buddies' For Dinner, See Photo
1-MIN READ

Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Catch Up With Their 'Chaddi Buddies' For Dinner, See Photo

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 15:17 IST

Chennai, India

Naga Chaitanya and Dulquer Salmaan met their college friends over dinner.

Naga Chaitanya and Dulquer Salmaan met their college friends over dinner.

Naga Chaitanya and Dulquer Salmaan had a mini reunion with their college friends after years. A photo of their group has gone viral on the internet.

Taking a break from their hectic work commitments and the hustle bustle of daily life, actors Dulquer Salmaan, and Naga Chaitanya recently met with their college friends for dinner. Sharing a photo from their dinner get-together, Karun Chandhok said, “Not much in life beats dinner with chuddi buddies! So great to catch up with these boys all together after years…. @dulQuer, @chay_akkineni, @shriramvij, @muthu2107." The photo is going viral on the internet now.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Dulquer Salmaan have been friends since their college days. They completed their education together in Chennai. Speaking about his bond with Dulquer, Naga Chaitanya had once shared at an event, “I have known Dulquer since my Chennai days. Back then, we had so many conversations about automobiles and other topics but had no discussions about movies. I don’t think we both expected to be actors and end up on the same stage." Both are often seen sending in their best wishes for each other’s ventures.

Take a look at their photo with their friends from the dinner:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s next film, Custody. The film will also star Krithi Shetty in the lead role. The movie will be Naga’s first Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama. Apart from Custody, Chay will also be making his OTT debut with Vikram K Kumar’s directorial web series, Dhootha. It is touted to be a horror thriller. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, will next be seen in King Of Kotha. It is one of the most anticipated movies in South. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy the movie will also star Aishwarya Lekshmi in the female lead in the film. The film is slated to release during Onam this year.

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
first published:February 11, 2023, 15:17 IST
last updated:February 11, 2023, 15:17 IST
