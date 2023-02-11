Taking a break from their hectic work commitments and the hustle bustle of daily life, actors Dulquer Salmaan, and Naga Chaitanya recently met with their college friends for dinner. Sharing a photo from their dinner get-together, Karun Chandhok said, “Not much in life beats dinner with chuddi buddies! So great to catch up with these boys all together after years…. @dulQuer, @chay_akkineni, @shriramvij, @muthu2107." The photo is going viral on the internet now.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Dulquer Salmaan have been friends since their college days. They completed their education together in Chennai. Speaking about his bond with Dulquer, Naga Chaitanya had once shared at an event, “I have known Dulquer since my Chennai days. Back then, we had so many conversations about automobiles and other topics but had no discussions about movies. I don’t think we both expected to be actors and end up on the same stage." Both are often seen sending in their best wishes for each other’s ventures.

Take a look at their photo with their friends from the dinner:

Not much in life beats dinner with chuddi buddies! So great to catch up with these boys all together after years…. @dulQuer , @chay_akkineni , @shriramvij , @muthu2107 pic.twitter.com/pVrBj0vG8A — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) February 11, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will soon be seen in Venkat Prabhu’s next film, Custody. The film will also star Krithi Shetty in the lead role. The movie will be Naga’s first Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama. Apart from Custody, Chay will also be making his OTT debut with Vikram K Kumar’s directorial web series, Dhootha. It is touted to be a horror thriller. He was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, will next be seen in King Of Kotha. It is one of the most anticipated movies in South. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, son of veteran filmmaker Joshiy the movie will also star Aishwarya Lekshmi in the female lead in the film. The film is slated to release during Onam this year.

