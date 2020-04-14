Dulquer Salmaan Opens Up About How He Met His Wife Amaal

Actor Dulquer Salmaan got hitched to his love interest Amaal Sufiya after he realized that she is the one for him. The couple has been married for nine years.

During a recent one-on-one with Deccan Chronicle, the Bangalore Days actor spoke at length about his journey to find love and how life has been for the couple post their marriage.

Dulquer, son of Mollywood superstar Mammootty, went to the US for higher studies. The actor says that once he returned, his family wanted him to get married and his bio-data was in circulation among family members.

When Dulquer was quizzed about how he met Amaal, he said, “It so happened that on most of my outings, I would notice the same girl. Or at times when I decided to watch a movie, surprisingly, she would also be there watching that same movie and the same show. Since I was bumping into her often unknowingly, I somehow felt it could be some celestial sign that I should get married to her.”

It’s a known fact that Dulquer enjoys immense popularity, especially among the women. However, his fanbase does not bother Amaal.

“No, not at all. Sometimes I also tell her to comment for me, but it’s like ghar ki murgi dal barabar (familiarity breeds contempt). However, my wife is very secure,” he mentioned.

In 2017, Dulquer and Amaal were blessed with their first child, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

During the coronavirus quarantine, the Karwaan actor has been enjoying fulfilling his parental duties. “While at home, I love to change the nappies of my daughter,” he revealed.