Dulquer Salmaan Pens Heartfelt Note on Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Chup, Says 'My First Ever...'

Dulquer Salmaan recently won a Dadasaheb Phalke award, which also became his first-ever accolade for a Hindi film. He won the prestigious award in the Best Actor in a Negative Role category for playing Danny in the critically acclaimed 2022 released crime thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist. On Tuesday morning, the actor shared a photograph of his accolade alongside a brief note revealing how he went blank for a brief moment while accepting the award onstage. The note also included a long list of ‘Thank you’ for the movie’s director and his crew members who worked for making Chup a massive success.

He thanked the jury of the award function for appreciating his work, “This one felt special! My first-ever award for Hindi. And my first ever for Best Actor in a negative role. Many thanks to the jury of Dadasaheb Phalke for this honour and Abhishek Mishra for being such a kind host.” The actor revealed, “For some reason my old friend, my nerves got the better of me on stage and I blanked out like a first-timer.”

He then thanked the director of Chup for helping him trace out and visualize his character Danny. To date, Dulquer Salmaan couldn’t decipher what the filmmaker saw in him that he entrusted the role to him. He continued, “So the one person I truly need to thank for this is Balki sir. I don't know how he saw me as Danny but he did. And the conviction he had in me, his guidance and vision were everything to me. Thank you, sir, and all my wonderful costars, the best crew, and everyone at Hope Productions for giving me the best experience on Chup. This one is for all of you.”

In a string of photos shared alongside the post, Dulquer Salmaan was seen flaunting his accolade by posing alongside it. Take a look at it here:

Helmed by R Balki, Chup: Revenge of the Artist is loosely inspired by the film Theatre of Blood. The movie chronicles the life of a serial killer in Mumbai, who targets film critics giving dishonest reviews of movies. An IG officer is assigned to catch the killer and Chup traces their thrilling cat-and-mouse chase. Dulquer Salmaan’s Danny aka Sebastian Gomes is a florist in the film.

Besides Dulquer Salmaan, actor Risbab Shetty won big at the Dadsaheb Phalke awards for his exceptional acting skills in Kantara along with SS Rajamouli for his actioner RRR.

Read all the Latest Movies News here