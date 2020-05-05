Dulquer Salmaan Pens Poetry to Wish ‘Baby Girl’ Maryam on 3rd Birthday

Actor Dulquer Salmaan might have thousands and hundreds of fans swooning over his talent and charm, but the actor is completely whipped for his toddler Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

The first child of Dulquer and wife architect Amal Sufiya, Maryam was born in 2017 and turned three on Tuesday. Speaking of how fast she was growing up to be a “big girl”, the actor penned down a poem on his Instagram account.

The poem was clubbed with an adorable picture of Dulquer playing with Maryam as both sport huge smiles on their faces.

The Charlie actor wrote, “Happiest birthday darling Marie. You’ve got every one of us acting your age while you insist, “Im a big girl now!” Maybe you’re right”.

“You’re fast growing up, speaking in full sentences now. 3 years old you’re a big girl now. Twirling in your princess dresses.



Creating your own games now. Telling us stories, you’re big girl now. Walking on your own. Running now. Learning how to jump, you’re a big girl now,” added Dulquer.

But urging her to “slow down”, the Bangalore Days star asked her to “be a baby still”. Looking back at the time when they first saw Maryam, heard her cries and “thronged” the hallways, Dulquer again asked her to be the baby girl as they had not had enough.

“Even when the world says, she’s a big girl now. Don’t rush, darling Marie, stay our baby girl still,” concluded the actor.

The south superstar debuted in Bollywood with Karwaan. He was again seen in the Hindi movie The Zoya Factor.