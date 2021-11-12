Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'Kurup' Gets a Grand 1,500-screen Release

Superstar Dulquer Salmaan needs no introduction. The actor predominately works in Malayalam films but has done some remarkable films in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu as well. The son of actor Mammootty has his unique style is extremely popular among his female fans.

On Friday, November 12, 2021, his film ‘Kurup’ has been released and his fans are extremely excited about it. The film has been released on around 1,500 screens in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi. It is the second south Indian film to have been released in the theatres in a grand way globally after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kurup is based on the life of India’s wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of murder and faking his death. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the crime drama has a cast full of amazing actors, including Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anupama Parameswaran and Shivajith Padmanaban.

Co-produced by Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer films and M-Star Entertainments, Kurup is the first Malayalam film to break geographical barriers. The film’s release gad to be delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. At one point, the makers were even thinking of premiering the film on an OTT platform.

However, Malayalam megastar Mammootty advised the makers to go for a theatrical release first.

Hours after the film premiered in theatres, there was already a positive buzz from the audience on social media. Ahead of the release of the film, Kurup’s trailer was screened at Burj Khalifa. And it’s not just the fans of Dulquer Salmaan but all the movie buffs can’t contain their excitement about the release of this film. Let’s hope that it stands up to the expectations of the makers and people associated with it.

