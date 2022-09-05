Dulquer Salmaan-Starrer Sita Ramam Locks OTT Release Date; Know Platform

Sita Ramam, the recent heartwarming blockbuster starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, was released on August 5 to positive reviews from audiences. It has proven to be a profitable venture at the box office. Being hailed as one of the best love stories released this year, the success of Sita Ramam caused the makers to announce a Hindi theatrical release, which took place on September 2. Now, just days after the Hindi version hit theatres, the makers have yet another announcement.

Sita Ramam is just days away from making its OTT debut. According to reports, the streaming rights of Sita Ramam have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video. The film will reportedly be available for viewing on the streaming giant from September 9. Thus, barely one month after its theatrical debut on August 5, the movie is already ready to hit OTT. The movie has still not ended its theatrical run though.

Hanu Raghavapudi is the writer and director of the period romantic drama Sita Ramam, hailed as a contemporary classic love story. In the movie, a soldier writes letters to an anonymous woman and eventually falls in love with her. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, and Tharun Bhascker in addition to Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

The high point of the movie, according to viewers, was the chemistry between Dulquer and Mrunal. The majority of the audience tweeted that they enjoyed their characters’ first meeting and their performances in the film’s second half, which were moving.

