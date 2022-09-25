Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol Starrer Chup Sees Drop in Box Office Collection on Day 2; Mints Rs. 5 Crs

R.Balki’s Chup: Revenge of The Artist had opened to mixed reviews. While some seemed to have loved the film, some felt that it could have been executed much better. The film, that stars Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary opened to decent numbers at the box office. However, on Day 2, the film is seeing a decline in its collection.

On day 2, i.e., on Sunday, the film collected Rs 2.07 crores as compared to Rs 3.06 crores on the opening day. The total collection of the film, in two days, stands at Rs 5.13 crores. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers and wrote, “#Chup records healthy numbers on Day 2… The trending is good, since the numbers/footfalls are coming after the immensely successful #NationalCinemaDay2022… Fri 3.06 cr, Sat 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr. #India biz.” See the tweet here:

#Chup records healthy numbers on Day 2… The trending is good, since the numbers/footfalls are coming after the immensely successful #NationalCinemaDay2022… Fri 3.06 cr, Sat 2.07 cr. Total: ₹ 5.13 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/pfY9Nu6W2r — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 25, 2022

The film will, hopefully, see a growth on the third day, i.e., on Sunday. But, it looks a little difficult for the filmto cross the 10 crore mark in its first weekend.

‘Chup’ is directed by R Balki and produced by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Anil Naidu, Dr. Jayantilal Gada (PEN Studios) and Gauri Shinde. The original story is by R Balki, screenplay and dialogues are co-written by R Balki, critic-turned-writer Raja Sen and Rishi Virmani.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) presents the film and all India distribution is by Pen Marudhar. The Director of Photography is done by Vishal Sinha and music composers are S D Burman, Amit Trivedi, Sneha Khanwalkar and Aman Pant. The songs are penned by Sahir Ludhianvi, Kaifi Azmi, Swanand Kirkire. Pranab Kapadia and Anirudh Sharma are the co-producers of the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here