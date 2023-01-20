Dulquer Salmaan Takes A Break From Filming King of Kotha, Indulges In Trap Shooting

South star Dulquer Salmaan won the audience’s hearts last year with the highly-acclaimed Telugu film Sita Ramam, also starring Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will soon be seen in the upcoming Malayalam movie King of Kotha, directed by Abhilash Joshiy. It began its shooting schedule in September last year and is currently filming. A recent video shows that Dulquer has found some time to indulge in recreational activities while filming. He is seen engaged in trap shooting while taking a day off from the shoot. Dulquer has shared the video of his trap shooting at Royal Pudukottai Sports Club, Tamil Nadu, on his social media handle.

Trap shooting is one of the three major disciplines of competitive clay pigeon shooting, which is shooting shotguns at clay targets. The other disciplines are skeet shooting and sporting clays. From the looks of it, Dulquer is quite adept at the sport.

There were rumours that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been roped in for a part in King of Kotha. It was also claimed that Aishwarya Lekshmi also had been cast to play Dulquer’s love interest. Shabeer Kallarakkal has been reportedly roped in to play the villain. In October last year, in an interview, Dulquer said, “It is a noir action gangster movie set in a made-up town. It’s intriguing because I often steer clear of this kind of movies quite a bit. But I managed to strike a small balance. Although it has excellent writing and depth, it also seems to be a very commercial mafia drama.”

