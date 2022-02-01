Dulquer Salmaan To Make His OTT Debut With Raj And DK's Upcoming Netflix Series Guns And Gulaabs

Malayalam cinema star Dulquer Salmaan is all set to make his OTT debut with the creators of The Family Man series Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, also known as Raj and DK. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the upcoming web series will stream on Netflix and is titled Guns & Gulaabs. Dulquer will be starring alongside Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the upcoming series.

In a statement issued on Instagram on Monday, the successful writer-director duo announced their upcoming collaboration with Netflix. Guns & Gulaabs will be made under the D2R Films production. The Instagram post had tagged Rajkummar, Dulquer, and Adarsh as well, besides screenwriters Sumit Arora and Suman Kumar.

Sharing details on the announcement, series head, Tanya Bami, said, “We are delighted to partner with the finest creators Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. for a series as distinct as their creative voice, Guns and Gulaabs. Bringing their unique storytelling style to Netflix, Raj & DK blend romance, crime and the inimitable humor that’s signature to the duo, into Guns & Gulaabs, which will captivate audiences in India and across the world.”

Earlier in January, Rajkummar had hinted at the beginning of Guns and Gulaabs production. The actor had shared a picture with Raj and DK on Instagram and mentioned in the caption, “Exciting beginnings. I’m so thrilled to start something very exciting with the most talented duo Raj and DK. Can’t wait for you guys to watch it. Stay tuned for more.”

The project is touted to present a blend of the romance of the 90s set amidst the 90s crime scene in the country. Guns & Gulaabs marks Raj and DK’s second collaboration with the streaming giant after last year’s Telugu film Cinema Bandi. Raj and DK are known for producing some remarkable cinema projects. Besides the two seasons of The Family Man, the duo have to their credit works like Stree, Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City, 99, Flavors, Cinema Bandi.

