Dulquer Salmaan Treats Fans on His Birthday With a Sneak Peek from His Upcoming Film, Kurup

Actor Dulquer Salmaan had a little surprise for his fans on his 34th birthday. He shared a promotional video giving sneak-peek into his upcoming film, Kurup. Dulquer, who plays the criminal, Sukumara Kurup in the highly-anticipated film looks impressive in vintage setup and sports a bearded look. The video seems to capture a pivotal moment in the film where Dulquer’s character is perhaps making a life-altering decision.

While sharing the post, he wrote, “As we put the finishing touches on Kurup, here is a little sneak peek. I hope you guys like it. Thank you Thank you Thank you for all your love and wishes. #Kurup #Wayfarerfilms #MstarEntertainments (sic)."

Kurup is based on the life of Kerala’s most wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup, who was accused in the murder of a film representative, Chacko. Sukumara Kurup is alleged to have faked his own death to claim insurance money. The case has inspired two Malayalam films: NH 47 (1984) and Pinneyum (2016).

The crime drama is directed by Srinath Rajendran and Vini Vishwa Lal. Kurup is jointly bankrolled by Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainments.

In addition to Dulquer, the film also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Manoj Bajpayee in leading roles. The film also features Tovino Thomas, Suresh Oberoi, Shine Tom Chacko, Walid Riachy and Anand Bal in pivotal roles. The flick is scheduled to release in 2021.

Next, Dulquer has two Tamil language films to look forward to. Travel-based romantic drama, Vaan directed by debutante RA Karthik and the romantic heist comedy, Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal directed by Desingh Periyasamy.