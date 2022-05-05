Dulquer Salmaan’s Birthday Wish for 5-year-old Daughter Maryam Is All About Fairy Wings, Stardust, And Moonlight

Dulquer Salmaan knows how to make his loved ones feel special. As Dulquer’s daughter Maryam rings in her 5th birthday today, the actor took to Instagram and penned super adorable birthday wish for his little one . Along with the birthday note, Dulquer also shared a couple of cute family photos with Maryam and his wife Amal Sufiya. In the happy pictures, we see the trio posing for the lens and some candid pictures of the family that showcases the sweet bond they share.

Alongside the pictures, he penned a sweet note to mark Maryam’s 5th birthday. He wrote, “5/5/5 birthday for my baby doll !The one day you wait for all year long is here and may it be the happiest birthday, our princess. Made of generous servings of stardust, moonlight and rainbows, the glow of fireflies, pixie mischief and fairy wings, you turn our home into neverland."

“We are all pirates, lost boys & wendy darlings to your tinkerbell. We all wanna build snowmen with you and no we strictly don’t talk about bruno no no no ! Every day is supercalifragelisticexpialidocious and you have us living by hakuna matata ! With you babygirl it’s a whole new world and you are truly our wish upon a star. We know you Marie we walked with you once upon a dream," added Dulquer.

Soon after Dulquer Salmaan posted the sweet note on the photo-sharing-platfom, scores of his fans and colleagues from the industry flooded the comment section. Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote, “Adorable Happy Birthday baby M," while others dropped heart emoticons.

Well, the actor knows how to make special occasions extra special for his loved ones. Earlier on Wednesday, Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his mother’s birthday and shared an adorable post wishing her on Instagram. He shared two all smiles pictures with his mother. Alongside the pics, he wrote, “Happiest birthday my darling Ummichi !! Today was the most special day and we loved seeing your reaction to every little thing. Your birthday is the one day you most reluctantly allow us a chance to do things for you. And today you looked the happiest birthday girl. Love you to bits Ma !! Muah muah Umma !!!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has a number of films in the pipeline including Chup: Revenge Of The Artist and Raj and DK’s web series Guns & Gulaabs, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.

