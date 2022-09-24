Dulquer Salmaan’s Chup Sells 1.25 lakh Tickets Worth Rs 2.6 Cr In Advance Sales

Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Chup: Revenge Of The Artist’ faced stiff competition in bookings. With a lot of good releases lined up, it still managed to sell more than 1.25 lakh tickets in bookings. The numbers are synonymous with big Bollywood films such as Laal Singh Chaddha, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj. Chup has been one of the most awaited movies starring Dulquer.

Dulquer Salmaan has been having a great year in terms of his work. With Sita Ramam being loved by both critics and the audience and then Chup arriving with a bang in the theatres, he has given two back-to-back superhits. The audience was full of praise for the Freeview shows organised for the film before the release. The tickets for the preview show were sold out within 10 minutes.

Top Showsha Video

While preview shows are organized for the film fraternity and critics, Freeview shows, on the other hand, were organized for the audience. The actor’s third Bollywood film is roaring in the theatres. According to Hungama, Chup’s estimated first-day collection is somewhere between Rs 2.60 to 3.20 crores. The reason was good reviews, good trailers, known faces and national cinema day due to which the tickets for the movie were available for Rs 75.

The movie stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in prominent roles apart from Dulquer. Directed by R. Balki, the movie plot revolves around a serial killer who goes on a killing spree, targeting critics who are too harsh about films.

The film pays homage to the 1959 movie Kaagaz Ke Phool starring Guru Dutt. While Dulquer plays the psychopath killer, Sunny Deol plays the CIA cop who is in pursuit of the killer. Sunny’s character teams up with a criminal psychologist to catch the culprit. Shreya Dhanwarthi plays the love interest of Dulquer in the film and a lot of shots have been inspired by the 1959-film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here