Dulquer Salmaan's First Look From Hey Sinamika Out, Film to Release in Theatres in February

Dulquer Salmaan’s first look as Yaazhan from the film Hey Sinamika is out and the colourful poster is a treat to our eyes. Directed by choreographer Brinda, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles along with Dulquer. The film will have its theatrical release on February 25, 2022.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the Kurup actor wrote, “The wait is over, Presenting the super colourful FIRST LOOK😍. Yours truly as Yaazhan in #HeySinamika Film to hit big screens on Feb 25, 2022 #DQ33FirstLook #DQ33."

The film went on floors back in 2020 and was supposed to release in February 2021 but the production got delayed due to the pandemic. It was rescheduled to June 2021 and then November 2021 but it got delayed both times. Now, the February date has been confirmed.

The romantic comedy revolves around a married couple (Dulquer and Aditi) and how five years into the marriage, the woman plans for separation. This will be the superstar’s first collaboration with both Kajal and Aditi.

Meanwhile, Dulquer was last seen in his recently released film Kurup, for which he got rave reviews. Based on the life of India’s wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of murder and faking his death, the film is co-produced by the actor’s production house, Wayfarer films.

Aditi Rao Hydari, on the other hand, was last seen in the Telugu film Maha Samudram. Coming to Kajal, the actress has several films in the pipeline. She will be seen in the Tamil films Karungaapiyam and Ghosty, Hindi film Uma, Acharya, Indian 2 and Paris Paris.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.