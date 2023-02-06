Actor Dulquer Salmaan, after impressing the masses in director Hanu Raghavapudi’s Sita Ramam, is all pumped-up for his next venture. Dulquer, whose portrayal of Ram in the epic historical drama stirred cine-goers, is ready to don a completely new avatar for his upcoming movie, King of Kotha. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the first and second-look poster of the gangster flick has already become the talk of the town. Now, Dulquer Salmaan — who celebrates 11 years in the film industry — has revealed that King of Kotha will be released in Onam. This year, the 10-day Onam festivities will be observed from August 20 to August 31. King of Kotha might release sometime around Kerala’s most famous festival.

The film’s second-look poster has taken the Internet by storm. In the poster, Dulquer can be seen sporting a grim avatar, dressed ruggedly in a green shirt and a pair of black trousers. He poses against a giant jeep, a cigarette dangling from his hands. Unlike his adorable character in Sita Ramam, the King of Kotha poster indicates that Dulquer Salmaan might exude a don’t-mess-with-me attitude in his upcoming venture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Dulquer, in the post, expressed his gratitude to his fans for their love, which made him the star that he is now. He wrote, “11 years since my first film released. Ironically titled Second Show. Now in my second decade in cinema, I seek to grow more as an actor and tell even greater stories.”

King of Kotha’s first poster also took Dulquer Salmaan fans into a frenzy. In the poster, the 36-year-old turned all the attention to himself as he exhibited his unmatchable swag. Sitting inside a car, he can be seen taking a puff, keenly observing something at a distance. Dulquer sports long, unruly hair in the picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Produced under the banners of Zee Studios and Wayfarer Films, King of Kotha also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Shabeer Kallarakkal, Gokul Suresh and Nyla Usha in crucial roles. The gangster drama is currently being extensively shot in Tamil Nadu’s Karaikudi.

Abhilash in an interview with Kochi Times offered a sneak peek into the film. He said, “It is a gangster film that has romance and songs, and is a complete entertainment package that will appeal to youth and families.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here