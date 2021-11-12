Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup Gets Massive Opening, Here's All You Need to Know About the Malayalam Superstar

Superstar Dulquer Salmaan’s latest film Kurup has hit the screens today and the film has been receiving a terrific response both from the critics as well as the audience. Based on the life of India’s wanted criminal Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of murder and faking his death, the film is co-produced by the actor’s production house, Wayfarer films. Ahead of the release of the film, Kurup’s trailer was screened at Burj Khalifa in Duabi. Fans of Salmaan couldn’t can’t contain their excitement about the release of this film.

But let’s get to know a bit more about Dulquer Salmaan.

He is the second child of actor Mammootty and his wife Sulfath. After completing his schooling from Kochi and later Chennai, the actor went to the United States of America and earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Purdue University. After graduation, he worked in the US and later pursued his IT-related business in Dubai. He decided later to pursue a career in acting and attended a three-month course at the Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai.

Salmaan made his debut in 2012 with the crime drama Second Show, which received a mix response with the critics but was a commercial success. But it was Ustad Hotel which released in the same year that earned him the trophy of Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut – South and also got some critical appreciation.

Married to Amal Sufiya

Just a year before making his acting debut, the actor got married to Amal Sufiya at the age of 25. It was actually his father Mammootty who advised Salmaan to get married before he entered the film industry. His father believed to have cited the example of his own life to underscore the importance of getting married early. Mammootty apparently told his son that marriage will bring stability and focus in an individual’s life.

Sufiya, who is an architect, went to the same school and was Salmaan’s junior. While he finished college, she was in her final year at architectural school. A lot of people around Salmaan insisted him on talking with his Sufiya and get to know each other. They started talking to each other and later on the parents of the couple met. Sufiya and Salmaan were blessed with a baby girl in 2017. They named her Maryam Ameerah Salmaan.

In 2013, he worked in a comedy drama ABCD: American-Born Confused Desi in which he made his singing debut with “Johnny Mone Johnny". Both the song and the film became popular.

Bangalore Days

One of his biggest hits of the career came in Bangalore Days which released in 2014. The film, featuring Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Fahadh Faasil and Parvathy Thiruvothu, went to become one of the highest grossing Malayalam film of all time.

In the following year, the actor was seen in Mani Ratnam’s Tamil romantic drama O Kadhal Kanmani along with Nithya Menen. The film was a huge success and it catapulted Salmaan into a huge star. He also become a heartthrob of the nation. In the same year, the actor played the titular character in Martin Prakkat’s Charlie (2015). The film generated a positive response from critics and received eight Kerala State Film Awards, with Salmaan receiving his first Best Actor Award.

Salmaan was ranked 4th by GQ in their listing of the 50 most influential young Indians of 2016. He was also featured by GQ in their listing of the Best Dressed Men India 2016.

His next big hit came in 2017 with action-adventure film Comrade In America. The film was a big commercial success.

In 2018, the actor made his Telugu debut with Mahanati, a biopic on actress Savitri. Salmaan’s portrayal of Gemini Ganeshan was acclaimed a lot and the film opened to positive reviews from critics and enjoyed commercial success at the box office.

Bollywood debut

He also made his Hindi debut with Karwaan, featuring Irrfan Khan and Mithila Palkar. The film received a mixed response and wasn’t a commercial success. After Karwaan, the actor’s next Bollywood movie The Zoya Factor released in September 2019. Abhishek Sharma’s film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel did not perform well at the box office but Salmaan’s performance was appreciated.

Production house

The actor turned producer in 2020 with his production company Wayfarer films. His first film under his production house was Varane Avashyamund where he co-starred alongside Suresh Gopi, Shobana and Kalyani Priyadarshan. The film released in theatres a month before the pandemic and was a commercial success. His second production venture was Maniyarayile Ashoka, a romantic comedy which released on Netflix.

Kurup, a crime thriller in which he play the tituar role of Sukumara Kurup is his third production venture.

Car enthusiast

Salmaan is a known automobile enthusiast. He is known to have a rich collection of luxury cars in his garage. As per reports, his collection includes the likes of Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, Ferrari 458 Spider, BMW X6 M, and Porsche Panamera Turbo.

While the actor and his father Mammootty are yet to come together in a movie, they run a business together. They are the directors at Rhea Healthcare, a chain of mother and child care centres under the umbrella name Motherhood. He also holds interests in the dental business chain based in Chennai and a web portal that facilitates car trading.

