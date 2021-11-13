Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup Leaked for Free Download Right After Release

Kurup, Dulquer Salmaan's much-anticipated film, is officially in theatres on November 12. Sukumara Kurup, India's most sought criminal, is the inspiration behind the crime thriller. The title character is played by the starring actor offering a robust cinematic experience. On social media, moviegoers have been giving the film thumbs up. Though the movie has been getting all the praise, the makers are in a worrisome position due to its online leak.

Reportedly, Kurup has been leaked on the internet on Tamilrockers, Telegram, as well as other torrent and pirated sites for free download on the day of its release giving the filmmakers a huge shock. It was a much-anticipated movie for a segment of the viewers who had been waiting to see a Dulquer starrer film since the nation's theatres officially opened this year.

However, it is not the first picture that has met with similar adversity. Earlier, Rajinikanth's Annaatthe and Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, both of which were released in theatres around Diwali 2021, have also been leaked for free on the web with a downloadable link in full HD on the same sites.

Kurup is reportedly playing in over 1500+ screens globally in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

Coming back to the film, director Srinath Rajendran and screenwriter trio Jithin K Jose, KS Aravind, and Daniell Sayooj Nair have created an enthralling slow-burn drama that will give you an excellent theatrical experience. The film is a true-crime thriller based on the 1984 murder of a man called Chacko by a conman Sukumara Kurup. He then used the body to impersonate his own demise. His goal was to collect the insurance money. The real-life conman has managed to avoid imprisonment for over four decades, and his narrative has spread far and wide.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in May of this year, however, it was then pushed to November because of the Covid-19 crisis.

