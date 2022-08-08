Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam Takes US Box Office By Storm

Dulquer Salmaan’s highly-awaited period romantic drama film, titled Sita Ramam hit the big screens on August 5 worldwide. Ever since its release, the film has been getting positive reviews from film critics and audiences alike. In addition to being critically lauded, this Hanu Raghavapudi-directorial has been faring well at the box office, not only in India but across the globe.

It has been reported that Sita Ramam minted $210,082 (more than ₹1.67 crores) on the first day of its theatrical release in the United States of America. Owing to the mammoth success of the film, Dulquer Salmaan bagged the record of being among the few Malayalam actors with one of the highest first-day box office collections in the US.

The American distributor of Sita Ramam, Vamasi Shekar took to Twitter to share that the period romantic drama has collected over $500,000 in its opening weekend in America. He wrote, “#SitaRamam is a Half-million dollar baby in USA now. Timeless Blockbuster in Every sense with huge applause from Movie lovers.”

Although the box office collection of this Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur film kicked off with a slow start, it went on to gross over a whopping ₹25 crores in its opening weekend, worldwide. Soon, Dulquer took to his Twitter handle to share the news with his fans and wrote, “This is just your love.”

Jointly produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth in the lead roles. The film marked Mrunal Thakur’s debut in the Telugu film industry. Set against the backdrop of 1964, the film’s plot revolves around Lieutenant Ram, an army officer posted in Kashmir who embarks on a mission to find the woman who sends him anonymous love letters.

