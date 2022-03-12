Dulquer Salman, Sivaangi Krishnakumar Recreate Ok Kanmani Scene on Cooku With Comali

Dulquer Salman and Aditi Rao Hydari recently appeared as guests on a special episode of the popular Tamil show Cook with Comali Season 3. The promo video of the episode featuring Dulquer Salman and Sivaangi Krishnakumar has gone viral on the internet. The promo video shows Dulquer arriving on the sets riding a bike, recreating the scene when Aadhi and Tara meet in his film, Ok Kanmani, and Sivaangi, reprising Tara, tells him, “Go to Paris, London or wherever you want, but take me with you."

Later, Sivaangi thanked Dulquer Salman for being such a sport on Twitter. Sivaangi wrote, “eee thankyou

@dulQuer for being a sport. Thank you for your encouragement, and always a fan of your character and humility! My best fangirl moment."

Replying to Sivaangi’s tweet, Dulquer wrote, “Pleasure was all mine tara !! You’re a firecracker! Lots of love to you."

Sivaangi has been a mainstay of Cook with Comali in all three seasons.

She got a lot of recognition after the second season of the show. Sivaangi will also be seen in the Tamil film Don, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

Cooku with Comali 3 premiered on January 22 on Vijay TV following the huge success of the prior two seasons. At first, the show’s contestants were Roshini Haripriyan, Santhosh Prathap, Vidhyulekha Raman, Grace Karunas, Manobala, Rahul Thatha, Ammu Abhirami, Dharshan, and Anthony Dasan. Sheetal Clarin and Athirchi Arun later joined the Comalis bandwagon.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salman and Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest Hey Sinamika was released on March 3. Kajal Aggarwal also played a pivotal role in the film.

The film was supposed to be released on Valentine’s Day, February 12, 2021, but it was postponed because of the increasing Covid-19 cases in India.

The film received positive reviews when it first came out, but it couldn’t live up to the expectations. The Telugu dubbed version of this film did poorly at the box office, with nearly all of the shows being cancelled by the end of the first day.

