Duranga Actor Drashti Dhami on K-dramas: I've Watched Crash Landing On You, was Lengthy But Fun | Exclusive

In her second OTT outing with Duranga, actor Drashti Dhami will be seen playing a cop. The series is an official adaptation of the South Korean suspense melodrama television show, Flower Of Evil, and will have Dhami reprising the role of a detective played by Korean actor Moon Chae-won. Though not an avid viewer of K-dramas, the Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon actor acknowledges the increased infiltration of Korean music and shows into India.

In an exclusive interaction with News18, she says, “All my friends are obsessed with K-dramas. And when they came to know that we’re doing an adaptation of a Korean show, they went mad! They are very excited to watch Duranga. And apart from content, I know that Korean make-up is also very popular. The glass eye look, for example. It gives a very glossy and clean look.”

However, Dhami reveals that she enjoyed the globally popular Korean-language show titled Crash Landing On You. “I’ve watched it. It was a little lengthy with each episode spanning over an hour or an hour-and-a-half but it was fun. It’s very similar to our Indian shows because it also has these elements of romance and drama. Their culture is very similar to ours. But it was too much for me to see and understand along with reading the subtitles. I was lost,” she says with a laugh.

The 37-year-old adds, “In fact, I haven’t even watched Flower Of Evil, and it was intentional because I wanted to bring a certain kind of fresh perspective to Duranga.”

Shedding light on her character as Ira Jaykar Patel in the thriller series, Dhami shares that women cop characters are more humanised and when women actors play them, there is a certain authenticity attached to them unlike the larger-than-life quality associated with those essayed by male actors in films.

“The swag isn’t there because you’re playing a regular cop, and I think that’s nicer. I don’t think it would look cool on me, to be honest. Plus, I wouldn’t want a larger-than-life moment happening when I’m playing a cop. I’m happy to be essaying a realistic police person. I feel more people will be able to resonate with my character because she’s a wife and mother at home and a cop at work,” she elaborates.

Duranga also stars Gulshan Devaiah, and it is slated for a premiere on August 19 on ZEE5. ​

