Durga Puja 2022: Mouni Roy Excited For Maha Ashtami Anjali, Says Hubby Suraj Knows A Lot About Pujo

bMouni Roy surprised everyone with her menacing portrayal of the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra. The actress garnered praises from critics and audiences alike as she shone brightly in the fantasy-action-adventure film. With the fervour of Durga Puja catching up with the Bollywood celebs, Mouni Roy doesn’t want to fall behind despite the hectic work schedule.

Revealing her plans to Times News Network, Mouni Roy shared that she is excited for Maha Ashtami Anjali even with a busy lineup ahead of her, “What to do… while I am busy working here every day, my husband is away in Dubai. I have managed to squeeze out some time for Maha Ashtami Anjali and I am looking forward to it” said the Naagin actress.

Moreover, this Durga Puja is extra special for her as she got recently married earlier this year in January to Suraj Nambiar and this is her first Pujo post-marriage. Disclosing that her beau knows a lot more about Durga Puja than she has anticipated, Mouni hopes to take Suraj for pandal hopping next year. The Brahmastra actress stated, “I feel there are many similarities between our cultures. I was stunned to know that he actually knows so much about Durga Puja. I think he researched a lot about my culture before getting married to me (laughs). Also, I think it is my prerogative to educate him about everything he doesn’t know (about my culture), whether or not he wants to learn. I have also told him about pandal hopping and hopefully next year we will be able to do it.”

For the unversed, Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar, a Dubai-based businessman on January 27 after three years of dating. The celebrations took place in Goa and both of them got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals. Photos of Mouni dressed as a gorgeous South Indian bride had gone viral all over the internet.

