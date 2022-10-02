Durga Puja 2022: Ritabhari Chakraborty Says She’s Inspired by the Goddess’ Nurturing Spirit | Exclusive

Having started her career with a television show, actor Ritabhari Chakraborty has become one of the most credible names in the Bengali film industry today. Time and again, she has been hailed for taking risks and blazing the trail with experimental subjects. Apart from clutter-breaking Bengali films like Onyo Apalaa (2015) and Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti (2020), she has delivered some noteworthy performances in Hindi-language projects like Naked (2017) and Pari (2018). Currently, she is gearing up to mark her return to Bollywood with an untitled project, for which she has also written the script.

On the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja, News18 exclusively catches up with Ritabhari, who is currently in Kolkata. She lets us in on her plans, drawing inspiration from the goddess and more. Excerpts:

How have you been celebrating Durga Puja?

I was busy inaugurating a few pandals over the past two days. Yesterday, I, along with Bumba da (Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee) initiated the festival at Novotel in Kolkata. On Saptami today, I will be going for dinner with family members and cousins. On Ashtami, I will be a part of the sandhi puja (the auspicious juncture of the eighth and ninth dates of the festival) in Dokkhin Para and will be going live from the event. I’m sure that it will be a one-of-a-kind experience. On Navami, I’m flying to Thrissur (Kerala) to be a part of the famous puja that happens at the family home of the founder of Kalyan Jewellers. (Amitabh) Bachchan sir will also be coming. This is the one time that I get to meet him and speak to him in person, so I’m definitely not letting go of this opportunity. I think Katrina (Kaif) will also join the festivities. I will be back in Kolkata on Dashami. I will be a part of sindhur khela (a Bengali tradition where women smear each other with vermillion) with my family in the evening. After that, I plan on visiting my house help’s home and celebrating the day with them.

How do you plan on making time for your friends?

I make sure that my friends accompany me to every event that I attend during Durga Puja. It’s a lot of fun having them around me.

Tell us a little about your childhood memories surrounding the festival.

I hold them very close to my heart. I would participate in the festival — special local dance, music and elocution contests. The prep for those would begin a month in advance. Navami was the day when my dance teacher would take all of us for pandal hopping because maa wasn’t someone who would actively take part in all these things. The best day, however, used to be Dashami. We would go to our elders and they would bless us and give us money and sweets. That’s something I really miss because I don’t get anything from them anymore (laughs).

Food is an integral part of any festival. Do you have a favourite Durga Puja special dish?

These few days mark my cheat diet week. This is the time to devour everything that I don’t get to eat during the rest of the year. The best part is getting to eat street food like egg rolls and noodles at four o’clock in the morning while returning home after all the pandal hopping. If I don’t get to do it, Durga Puja seems incomplete. I also love the bhog, especially luchi (puri). It’s a known fact that Bengalis and their relationship with food is eternal, so imagine how happy we get during this festival (laughs)! We love talking about food and I think there’s no cuisine on earth that we can’t adapt according to our taste.

What’s your Puja fashion like?

I mostly wear sarees. It’s all about going Indian during these few days. I love Indian jewellery. I often step out wearing gold even though a lot of people dissuade me from doing so. I tell them that nobody can stop me from wearing gold jewellery and if that requires me to be surrounded by six bodyguards at all times, so be it (laughs)! I don’t get the chance to look like a quintessential Indian woman off-camera very often. So, I make the most of this festival to channel my inner goddess.

What’s that one fashion hack that you would want to share with us?

Be comfortable! I always tie my hair when I step out to visit pandals in the afternoon. Once the sun sets and the weather becomes cooler, I let my hair down. And I think that we should avoid wearing heels because sometimes, we’re required to walk long distances or stand in queues. Unless you’re comfortable with what you’re wearing, you can’t have fun. In fact, I’ve worn a pair of sneakers with a saree!

How does the goddess inspire you?

Goddess Durga is inspiring in many ways. She is a multi-tasker because she has ten arms. Despite being the epitome of strength, she is a doting mother figure. I believe all of us, women, also have multiple potentials. We can strike a fine balance between work and home. This is a quality unique to us. We can straddle both worlds without having to compromise on either. My house help, for example, takes care of her family and mine. I think I’m a multi-tasker too. I know very few men in my life who can do that. What also inspires me about goddess Durga is that she is very loving and nurturing. One doesn’t need to become aggressive and fierce to fight battles.

Is there a wish that you would want to ask the goddess to fulfil this year?

I suffered physically the whole of last year and offered my prayers to Durga maa to restore my physical and emotional health. And she granted my wish. So, this year, I’ve nothing to ask but only express gratitude with all my heart. ​

