English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Durga Puja: Sushmita Sen’s Dhunuchi Naach with Daughters is the Best Thing You’ll See Today
The former Miss Universe took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her doing the traditional Dhunuchi Naach with her two daughters Renee and Alisah. Watch it here.
Sushmita Sen celebrating Durga Puja with her daughters Renee and Alisah. (Image: Instagram/FilmiHaiBoss)
Loading...
It is that time of the year again when India comes out to celebrate as one. Actor Sushmita Sen is of the countless people making the most of the Navrtari-Durga Puja festivities.
The former Miss Universe took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her doing the traditional Dhunuchi Naach with her two daughters Renee and Alisah.
In the video, Sushmita looks stunning in a beige saree, red silk blouse, high bun and minimal makeup while Renee sports a navy blue silk kurta and grey palazzo pants. Alisah, meanwhile, looks cute in a traditional orange lehenga choli.
In the short clip, Sushmita is dancing blithely to the ceremonial pujo music as Renee tries to emulate her grace.
Later, the 42-year-old calls her younger daughter Alisah to join them, which she happily does.
“#dhunuchinaach 💃🏻😍🎵What a #divine feeling dancing with my babies in celebration of #shakti 😊❤️ May the #incense burn strong & spread #positivity #love #hope & #kindness where ever it flows!!!🙏❤️😍 #notunpollidurgotsav #sharing #happiness#duggadugga 💃🏻🎉😇 I love you guys!!! (sic),” Sushmita captioned the video.
See other pictures of the mother-daughter trio celebrating Durga Puja at a pandal in Mumbai’s Bandra.
Sushmita, who hasn’t got married yet, has adopted both her daughters — Reene in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.
On the professional front, the Main Hoon Na actor was last seen in a Hindi film in No Problem eight years ago. She then starred in Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015. On her comeback, Sushmita recently told IANS, "(I am) finally reading lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am closer to signing it."
The former Miss Universe took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her doing the traditional Dhunuchi Naach with her two daughters Renee and Alisah.
In the video, Sushmita looks stunning in a beige saree, red silk blouse, high bun and minimal makeup while Renee sports a navy blue silk kurta and grey palazzo pants. Alisah, meanwhile, looks cute in a traditional orange lehenga choli.
In the short clip, Sushmita is dancing blithely to the ceremonial pujo music as Renee tries to emulate her grace.
Later, the 42-year-old calls her younger daughter Alisah to join them, which she happily does.
“#dhunuchinaach 💃🏻😍🎵What a #divine feeling dancing with my babies in celebration of #shakti 😊❤️ May the #incense burn strong & spread #positivity #love #hope & #kindness where ever it flows!!!🙏❤️😍 #notunpollidurgotsav #sharing #happiness#duggadugga 💃🏻🎉😇 I love you guys!!! (sic),” Sushmita captioned the video.
View this post on Instagram
#dhunuchinaach 💃🏻😍🎵What a #divine feeling dancing with my babies in celebration of #shakti 😊❤️ May the #incense burn strong & spread #positivity #love #hope & #kindness where ever it flows!!!🙏❤️😍 #notunpollidurgotsav #sharing #happiness #duggadugga 💃🏻🎉😇 I love you guys!!!
See other pictures of the mother-daughter trio celebrating Durga Puja at a pandal in Mumbai’s Bandra.
Sushmita, who hasn’t got married yet, has adopted both her daughters — Reene in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.
On the professional front, the Main Hoon Na actor was last seen in a Hindi film in No Problem eight years ago. She then starred in Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015. On her comeback, Sushmita recently told IANS, "(I am) finally reading lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am closer to signing it."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Massive Dussehra Car Discounts Upto Rs 2 Lakh in October 2018 – Maruti, Hyundai and More
- Bhuneshwar-Bumrah and the Brotherhood of India's New Ball Attack
- Nothing to See Here: Sri Lanka to Revoke Rogue Bikini Ban
- Parineeti Chopra to Demand Rs 37 Crore from Nick Jonas at Priyanka’s Wedding. Here’s Why
- Honda Activa Crosses 2 Crore Sales Milestone, Creates Record in India
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...