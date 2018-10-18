Durga Puja: Sushmita Sen’s Dhunuchi Naach with Daughters is the Best Thing You’ll See Today

It is that time of the year again when India comes out to celebrate as one. Actor Sushmita Sen is of the countless people making the most of the Navrtari-Durga Puja festivities.The former Miss Universe took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of her doing the traditional Dhunuchi Naach with her two daughters Renee and Alisah.In the video, Sushmita looks stunning in a beige saree, red silk blouse, high bun and minimal makeup while Renee sports a navy blue silk kurta and grey palazzo pants. Alisah, meanwhile, looks cute in a traditional orange lehenga choli.In the short clip, Sushmita is dancing blithely to the ceremonial pujo music as Renee tries to emulate her grace.Later, the 42-year-old calls her younger daughter Alisah to join them, which she happily does.“#dhunuchinaach 💃🏻😍🎵What a #divine feeling dancing with my babies in celebration of #shakti 😊❤️ May the #incense burn strong & spread #positivity #love #hope & #kindness where ever it flows!!!🙏❤️😍 #notunpollidurgotsav #sharing #happiness#duggadugga 💃🏻🎉😇 I love you guys!!! (sic),” Sushmita captioned the video.See other pictures of the mother-daughter trio celebrating Durga Puja at a pandal in Mumbai’s Bandra.Sushmita, who hasn’t got married yet, has adopted both her daughters — Reene in 2000 and Alisah in 2010.On the professional front, the Main Hoon Na actor was last seen in a Hindi film in No Problem eight years ago. She then starred in Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015. On her comeback, Sushmita recently told IANS, "(I am) finally reading lot of scripts and I really like two. I will tell you when I am closer to signing it."