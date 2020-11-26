Durgamati Trailer: Anushka Shetty Fans Say Bhumi Pednekar Can't Match her Screen Presence in Remake

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film Durgamati is an official Hindi remake of Bhaagamathie, a Telugu-language horror thriller film starring Anushka Shetty. The trailer of the film, that was released on Wednesday, has sparked comparisons between the female leads of the original and the remake.

Fans of Anushka Shetty insist that Bhumi's screen presence falls short of the power that is required to pull off such a strong character. Netizens have been comparing Bhumi's look and performance with that of Anushka's and criticising the former. Many were of the opinion that Bhumi has failed to reach the standards that Anushka had set in terms of performance.

A user wrote, "No one can beat our Queen!! Crappy Bollywood remakes don't stand a chance. History has proven how many legendary South Indian movies were destroyed by B'wood. #AnushkaShetty." Another said, "Sorry to say this, you may be a good actor but you can't match the screen presence of our #LadySuperstar #AnushkaShetty . This scene has a seperate fan base. @MsAnushkaShetty was just FireFireFire. Anyways, all the best."

No one can beat our Queen!! Crappy Bollywood remakes don't stand a chance. History has proven how many legendary South Indian movies were destroyed by B'wood. #AnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/RLHRbhuJLE — Sensational Sweety (@km_raj05) November 25, 2020

#BhumiPednekarSorry to say this, you may be a good actor but you can't match the screen presence of our #LadySuperstar #AnushkaShetty . This scene has a seperate fan base. @MsAnushkaShetty was just 🔥🔥🔥. Anyways, all the best. pic.twitter.com/ChkpIdIHop — srikarnakkina (@srikarnakkina1) November 25, 2020

The film is written and directed by Ashok, who had also made Bhaagamathie in 2018. Durgamati is a thrilling, scary ride that tells the story of an innocent Government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. The remake is produced by Vikram Malhotra and presented by Akshay Kumar under the Cape of Good Films banner, along with Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series Banner. Durgamati is set to premiere this December.