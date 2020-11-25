Durgamati Trailer: Not Enough Jump Scares in Bhumi Pednekar's Horror Film, Will Storyline Save it?

Bhumi Pednekar is all set to haunt viewers in her upcoming movie Durgamati: The Myth. The horror flick was earlier titled Durgavati, but as they say what's in a name.

After title change, the movie's trailer has been launched on Wednesday. It shows a conspiracy by masterminds to target a political leader Ishwar Prasad (Arshad Warsi), for which Bhumi's character Chanchal Chauhan is released from jail and used as a pawn. The investigative agency, led by actress Mahie Gill's character, is looking to unravel the mystery of stolen idols from temples, for which Ishwar is a suspect.

However, things go for a toss when Chanchal lands in Durgamati's palace for interrogation about Ishwar, as supernatural takes possession of her. But, who is using who and for what gain and ends will be unraveled during the course of the film.

The official synopsis of Durgamati reads: Durgavati is crafted as a fast-paced, intelligent thriller in a twist-a-minute style and has strongly etched characters that will create a deep impact with the audience as they are gripped by the world of conspiracy and crime, served with a layer of scare.

Check out Durgamati trailer here:

Durgamati is produced by Akshay Kumar's production house. It is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 11. Bhumi was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.