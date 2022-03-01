Dushyant Pratap Singh Signs Monica Rathore For His Next Titled Eradicated

Bollywood director Dushyant Pratap Singh has signed actor Monica Rathore for his international project, Eradicated, which will be bankrolled by Hollywood producer Neil Esh Patel.

Speaking about the project, Neil said that he has been interested in Bollywood for years because of his Indian origins.

Expressing his confidence in the director, he said that he was searching for a good director for a long time. And, after meeting Dushyant, he was satisfied and gave him the command of Eradicated.

Dushyant, in an interview with a media house, stated that the film is different from ordinary films and the shooting is scheduled to go on floors next month in Sri Lanka. Dushyant hopes that the audience will like this concept.

Tipped to be a woman-oriented film, Monica Rathore has been signed for in the lead role. According to reports, along with Indian actors, Hollywood actors will also appear in the film. After the completion of the pre-production works of the film, the entire cast and crew will fly to Sri Lanka to start the regular shoot.

Speaking of Dushyant’s work front, the director has multiple projects lined up. He is waiting for the release of his upcoming films including Shatranj and Trahimam. In addition, Dushyant also has some web series and large-scale short films featuring various veteran actors from the Bollywood industry.

Besides films, Dushyant has worked on several TV shows and reality shows. Moreover, he has also acted in a TV show. Since last year, Dushyant has directed two films and his last outing was A Hundred Bucks, which was released in 2020.

