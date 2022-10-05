Dussehra 2022: Brahmastra to Delhi 6, Five Bollywood Movies That Featured Vijayadashami Celebrations

DUSSEHRA 2022: Bollywood movies feature festivals and celebrations in quite an extravagant way. India is a country that celebrates festivals with much pomp and fervour, and this serves as an inspiration for the reel life as well. One of the major themes of Bollywood is the hero defeating the villain. The festival of Dussehra or Vijayadashami is about the victory of good over evil.

On this auspicious day, Lord Rama killed Lanka’s evil king Raavana. Following this tradition, people burn effigies of Ravana across the country to signify the end of evil. Here are a few Bollywood movies that feature the Dussehra festival –

Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva (2022)

In the song Dance Ka Bhoot, Ranbir Kapoor’s character Shiva can be seen dancing to a highly energetic song during the Dussehra celebrations. The video of the song ends with Ranbir dancing atop a drum pyramid as Raavan Dahan takes place. From here, it’s the first time he sees Alia Bhatt’s character Isha in the crowd. The Ayan Mukerji directorial stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan, and Mouni Roy in key roles. Ra. One (2011)

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Ra. One is a sci-fi adaptation of the mythology Ramayana in modern times. Ra. One played by Arjun Rampal is the antagonist of a video game in the movie. The evil character, who resembles the 10-headed Ravana, props up in real life as well. The character or Arjun Rampal makes his first appearance in the film with the backdrop of a burning Raavan effigy during Dussehra. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Rampal in the key roles. Delhi-6 (2009)

Delhi-6 was centred around recognizing the fear and the good and evil within people. The concept of Dussehra played an important role in the movie. The characters can be seen watching the theatrical performance of Ramlila in many scenes. The movie is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, and Rishi Kapoor in pivotal roles. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s song Tu Chahiya features Salman Khan’s character Bajrangi and Rasika, played by Kareena Kapoor, preparing for Ramleela and Raavan Dahan. Kahaani (2012)

The climax of this Sujoy Ghosh directorial is set against the backdrop of Vijayadashami celebrations in Kolkata. It features a procession of Bengali women celebrating Sindoor Khela and going for the immersion of the idol of Goddess Durga. In the scene, Vidya Balan’s character exacts revenge on the man who killed her husband and mingles in the procession. The final scene of Durga Maa’s idol submerging in water symbolizes that after slaying the evil, she is returning to her abode.

