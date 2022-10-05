Dussehra 2022: Watch Best Bollywood Songs That are Perfect to Groove to this Vijayadashami

DUSSEHRA 2022: The tenth day of Navratri is called Dussehra or Vijayadashami. Essentially, it stands for the triumph of good over evil. As per custom, on the day of Dusshera, people burn effigies of Ravana as a representation of their victory over all evil. Bollywood, which joins in the celebrations, uses the occasion to represent the triumph of good over evil in some movies and even dedicates a song to the occasion. On the occasion of Dussehra or Vijayadashami, here’s a list of songs Bollywood Dussehra songs that you could play on the occasion.

Prem Leela

Director Sooraj Barjatya evoked a Navratri spirit with the opening track of the movie, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. The Dussehra festival is the subject of the song “Prem Leela”. It did a fantastic job of portraying the bond between Lord Ram and Goddess Sita.

Hua Shankhnaad

The song, performed by Kailash Kher, is another masterpiece with a Dussehra feel. Even though this movie’s story isn’t based on Dussehra, this song does a fantastic job of capturing the festive mood. This song tells the story of how Lord Rama defeated evil and lowered Ravana’s ego.

Chand Aaya Hai Zameen Par

The song from the Bollywood film Dil Hi Dil Mein features Sonali Bendre & Kunal Singh. It is sung by Kavita Krishnamurthy and the lyrics are penned by Mehboob.

Ram Ji Ki Chal

The climax of Goliyon Ki Rasleela…Ram Leela takes place on Dussehra, the tenth day of Navratri. An appropriate song to celebrate Dussehra in style is Ram Ji Ki Chal, a cheerful song that is brimming with passion.

Nagada Sang Dhol

Another one of the film’s fantastically catchy songs. The mood Deepika creates with her Garba in this song is incredible. No matter if you’re at home watching a movie or out playing Garba, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s this song will instantly put you in a festive spirit.

Pal Pal Hai Bhari

Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Oberoi star in the beautiful song. A scene from the Ramayana was being performed in Shah Rukh’s village. This amazing song’s lyrics were written by Javed Akhtar, and AR Rahman created the music.

