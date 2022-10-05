Dussehra: Genelia Deshmukh Wishes for Her Children to Have Wonderful Experiences, Opportunities | Exclusive

Today, the country is busy celebrating Dussehra in all its glory after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Celebrities have left no stone unturned to make the best of Navratri either. Actor couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh also plan on celebrating the day with lots of gaiety with their sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

She points out that Dusshera marks the victory of good over evil and she wants to celebrate it keeping in mind its spirit and essence and inculcate the same values in her children. She remarks, “Dussehra is an important festival in our family and we make it a point to be free on this day. I feel Dussehra is a denotation that all comes to an end only with the victory of the good.”

So, what does she wish from the divine this festive season? “I wish for a healthy and happy world this Dussehra and that everyone lives a wholesome life. I wish that our children can have all the opportunities and wonderful experiences that we grew up with,” the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008) and Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya (2012) actor shares.

On the work front, Genelia is all set to return to the movies after a ten-year hiatus. She will be seen playing the lead in two Hindi films, Mister Mummy and Trial Period, and a key role in an untitled Telugu-Kannada film co-starring Telugu actor Kireeti. She is also gearing up for her debut Marathi film titled Ved, which will be directed by her husband.

She had earlier told News18 exclusively, “I was extremely excited but I won’t deny that I had these bits of nervous pangs here and there. But the thing about my job is that I love it so much. I love acting, interpreting scripts and bringing a part of me onscreen, and that matters the most to me. I felt welcomed [before the camera]… The kids are at that age when they go to school and are busy. They understand that their mum needs to work. It’s very important to let them know that because they respect, appreciate and learn from us, which is the most important thing.”

