Dutch Actor Rutger Hauer No More, Here are 5 of His Most Versatile Performances

Versatile Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, who starred in 1982's Blade Runner, has died at the age of 75. According to his agent, the star died in the Netherlands on Friday, after a short illness. Notably, the actor, writer and environmentalist began his career in 1969 with the title role in the Dutch television series Floris, and followed it with the hugely successful Turkish Delight in 1973.

Hauer made his American debut in the Sylvester Stallone film Nighthawks (1981) as a psychopathic and cold-blooded terrorist named Wulfgar. He next appeared in his most famous and acclaimed role as the eccentric and violent but sympathetic antihero Roy Batty in Ridley Scott's 1982 science fiction thriller Blade Runner.

As the world mourns the acclaimed actor, here's looking at some memorable roles by him.

Blade Runner (1982): The 1982 neo-noir science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott that was set in a dystopian future Los Angeles, saw him play Roy Batty, an artificial human being who will stop at nothing to live longer than he's programmed to.

The Hitcher (1986): The American road action horror film directed by Robert Harmon saw Rutger Hauer as a seemingly suicidal and homicidal maniac and C. Thomas Howell as his primary victim.

Ladyhawke (1985): The medieval fantasy film starred Matthew Broderick, Rutger Hauer and Michelle Pfeiffer and is about a young thief who unwillingly gets involved with a warrior and his lady that are hunted by the Bishop of Aquila. As the film progresses, he comes to know about the couple's past and secret and finds himself determined to help them overcome the Bishop's demonic curse.

Nighthawks (1981): The American crime thriller film directed by Bruce Malmuth and starring Sylvester Stallone was Hauer's American debut, where he essayed a villain, who puts Stallone's New York cop through the ringer.

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002): Though the actor had a short role in George Clooney's directorial debut, the actor, playing a fellow assassin to the protagonist stole the show as a killer who fancies himself as a bit of a shutterbug.

