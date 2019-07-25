Take the pledge to vote

Dutch Actor Rutger Hauer of Blade Runner, Batman Begins Fame Dies Aged 75

Rutger Hauer's roles included a terrorist in 'Nighthawks' with Sylvester Stallone, Cardinal Roark in 'Sin City' and playing an evil corporate executive in 'Batman Begins'.

Associated Press

Updated:July 25, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
Dutch Actor Rutger Hauer of Blade Runner, Batman Begins Fame Dies Aged 75
Image: Twitter
Dutch film actor Rutger Hauer, who specialized in thoughtful, menacing roles, including a memorable turn as a murderous android in Blade Runner opposite Harrison Ford, died on Wednesday. He was 75. Hauer's agent, Steve Kenis, said Wednesday the actor died July 19 at his home in the Netherlands.

Hauer's roles included a terrorist in Nighthawks with Sylvester Stallone, Cardinal Roark in Sin City and playing an evil corporate executive in Batman Begins. He was in the big-budget 1985 fantasy Ladyhawke, portrayed a menacing hitchhiker who's picked up by a murderer in the Mojave Desert in The Hitcher and won a supporting-actor Golden Globe award in 1988 for Escape from Sobibor.

Filmmaker Guillermo del Toro in a tweet called Hauer "an intense, deep, genuine and magnetic actor that brought truth, power and beauty to his films." Gene Simmons, the KISS bassist who starred opposite Hauer in Wanted: Dead or Alive, described his former co-star as "always a gentleman, kind and compassionate."

In Blade Runner, Hauer played the murderous replicant Roy Batty on a desperate quest to prolong his artificially shortened life in post-apocalyptic, 21st-century Los Angeles. In his dying, rain-soaked soliloquy, he looked back at his extraordinary existence. "All those moments will be lost in time. Like tears in rain. Time to die," he said.

"It's so much fun to playfully roam into the dark side of the soul and tease people. If you try to work on human beings' light side, that's harder. What is good is hard. Most people try to be good all their lives. So you have to work harder to make those characters interesting," the actor told The Associated Press in 1987.

