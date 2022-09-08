Dutee Chand Sprints from Race Track to The Stage, To Participate in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10

Indian athlete Dutee Chand is all set to compete in an intense dance battle as she joins the stellar line-up of celebrity contestants in India’s most loved dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’ on COLORS. The competition in this season of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is fierce and the dancing prowess of the contestants has been shining through in each episode. The challenge is hard but who better to ace it than an Olympic star? Dutee, who last competed in Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August 2022, is taking on this new challenge and is ready to shake a leg with her choreographer Ravina on this coveted platform.

Speaking about her participation in the show, Dutee expresses her gratitude, “I’ve never imagined myself performing different dance forms and competing against such stellar performers. Having said that, as a sportsperson, I love taking on new challenges that are thrown at me. I am used to performing in front of live viewers, but this is going to be a new experience altogether.”

She added, “Learning any new art form is not easy but with the help of my choreographer, I am excited to take this up as a challenge and perform to the best of my capabilities. I am looking forward to meeting the judges and performing in front of them. I would like to thank COLORS for putting their trust in me and I hope that that my fans and the audience will support me in my exciting new endeavour.”

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm on Colors TV.

