Dutt Biopic: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Rajkumar Hirani to Unveil the First Look Teaser at IPL Match

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt and features Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala in key roles. Apart from the teaser and trailer, the makers are also expected to release the making video snippets of the film and characters to intrigue the fans all over.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2018, 1:38 PM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
After much speculation, the first look teaser of Rajkummar Hirani's Dutt Biopic is expected to arrive on April 24. One of the most anticipated films of the year, the teaser will be released during an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as one of Bollywood's most controversial lead actors, Sanjay Dutt, who has had a turbulent personal and professional life.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Hirani and Ranbir will talk about the film at length before unveiling the teaser and the full trailer of the film will release on April 27 along with Hollywood film Avengers: Infinity War. A source was quoted as saying, "The 30-minute chat will be moderated by Hirani. While Ranbir will talk about slipping into the character and the challenges they faced while shooting, Sanjay will speak about how he was surprised to see Ranbir's transformation."

"Hirani will also shed light on how difficult it was to pen an engrossing script, especially since Sanjay's life has been widely covered by the press. The officials at Fox Star have already started a dialogue with the channel for this. The idea is to ensure that the teaser reaches as many people across the country as possible, which explains the launch on the cricket pitch as well," the source further added.

The film has been produced by Fox Star Hindi, a sister company of Hollywood giant 21st Fox Century which got acquired by Disney earlier this year. This development might have prompted the makers to attach the trailer to Avengers: Infinity War, cashing on the hype of probably Marvel's biggest film so far.

The film also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Manisha Koirala in key roles. Apart from the teaser and trailer, the makers are also expected to release the making video snippets of the film and characters to intrigue the fans all over. The film is scheduled to release on June 29.

