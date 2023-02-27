Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt leaves no stone unturned to impress the masses with his spectacular acting chops. From portraying the role of a rebel in love in Khal Nayak to being the hilarious doctor in Munna Bhai MBBS, and marking his presence in the South film industry with KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt has wowed the audience with his versatility. Presently, the 63-year-old is prepping for his upcoming Tamil-language action thriller Leo. For the first time, the talented actor will be sharing screen space with Tamil actor Vijay Thalapathy.

Recently, Sanjay Dutt once again stunned his fans after he dropped an age-defying intense workout video on Instagram, shelling out major fitness goals. “Stronger every day” captioned the B-town star, adding the hashtag #DuttsTheWay.

The video captured Sanjay Dutt, dressed in gym wear that comprised a black tee, teamed up with a pair of black trousers. Flaunting his macho, beefed-up look, the actor wrapped a wrist strap on either of his hands before sweating it out at the gym premises. Flexing his muscles, he lifted heavy-weight dumbbells, stretched his arms on the lat pull-down machine, and performed a variety of strenuous exercises, with the accompaniment of his fitness coach.

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Sanjay added his film KGF: Chapter 2’s Adheeraa soundtrack in the background of the Instagram video. The Rocky actor gave out fierce expressions while pulling off the heavy training practices. The visual clip soon grabbed the eyeballs of eager-eyed netizens and Sanjay Dutt’s fans. They queued up in the comments, lauding the actor for his impressive workout. Some even pointed out that Sanjay was preparing himself for his upcoming film Leo.

“Getting ready for LEO,” noted one user. “Waiting for your entry on Leo with Thalapathy Vijay” quipped a second. “Baba ready for the movie’s upcoming,” commented another admirer. “King is always king,” chimed in another individual. Sanjay’s wife Maanayata also reacted to the video, dropping a red heart emoji in the comments.

Speaking of Leo, the Telugu-language action thriller is helmed by ace filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Produced under the banners of Seven Screen Studio, apart from Vijay Thalapathy and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Trisha Krishnan, Keerthy Suresh, and Nivin Pauly in important roles. Leo is scheduled to hit the big screens on October 19, this year.

