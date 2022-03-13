Dwayne Bravo Fans Get Nostalgic About ‘Champion’ Song, After Cricketer's Viral Video on Dance Meri Rani

Trinidadian cricketer Dwayne Brave took the internet by storm when he released his song Champion in the year 2016. The renowned cricketer made the Netizens groove to the tunes of the catchy number, along with the signature step, that had gone viral at the time. The cricketer is following the suit, currently with his recent video on social media. The 38-year-old cricketer has created a stir on social media after sharing a video of himself and his friend dancing to Nora Fatehi’s Dance Meri Rani. After the video went viral online, scores of fans recalled Dwayne’s hit song ‘Champion’.

The Tirinadian cricketer took to Instagram and shared a video in Dwayne can be seen shaking a leg to this viral song that has taken over social media, especially Instagram Reels. With him, one can see his friend named DJ Ana who accompanies him in this dance video. Both of them can be seen smiling and enjoying this little dance performance.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Dwayne Bravo wrote alongside the dancing video, “Just having some fun to Dance Meri Rani with my superstar Dj friend @djanamusic. Just our version of the dance.” He completed the caption with two musical note emojis. Dwayne also tagged Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi, who sang and featured in the music video of this song respectively.

This Instagram Reels video was shared by Dwayne Bravo on Instagram around five days ago. And it has raked up more than 2.8 million views since being shared on the video-sharing platform. Scores of cricketer’s fans chimed into the comments section and praised his dance skills.

An Instagram user took to the comments section in order to write, “We leave you for one week & you are the dancing king?” “so much fun!” reads another comment. A third posted, “Champion always in everything.

Speaking about the Trinidadian cricketer’s champion song, one fan wrote in the comments section, “Mr champion always got some interesting steps.” Another chimed in writing, “Dj bravo is champion.”

The song Dance Meri Rani premiered online on 21 December 2021. The ultimate party anthem has been crooned by Guru Randhawa and Zahrah S Khan. Directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics of the song are penned by Rashmi Virag. The song featuring Nora Fatehi, has garnered more than 160 million plus views and more thn 2.2 million likes on YouTube.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.