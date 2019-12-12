Dwayne Bravo Gifts Autographed T-shirt To Kamal Haasan
Dwayne Bravo met Kamal Haasan in Chennai where the former had traveled to attend an awards ceremony.
Image Courtesy: Instagram - boltvbol
West Indies cricket superstar Dwayne Bravo, who has also wowed the IPL circuit as a Chennai Super Kings player, caught up with Tamil cinema doyen Kamal Haasan in the city on Wednesday.
The cricketer visited the city to attend an awards ceremony, and while he was in Chennai, he took out time to catch up with Kamal Haasan and also gift him an autographed T-shirt.
Apart from cricket, he has also been carving a career as a musician lately, in the avatar of DJ Bravo. Recently he launched a video in India titled 'The Chamiya Song'.
'The Chamiya Song' has been sung by DJ Bravo along with singer-composer Gaurav Dagaonkar, and features rap by Thai sensation Rimi Nique. The video, featuring Bravo with dancer Shakti Mohan, has already garnered over 5 million views.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: 20-Year-Old Drinks Chemical Instead of Water While Playing Game
- Many People Said 'Shaadi Ke Baad Kuch Nahi Hoga' But I Challenged the Perception: Kareena Kapoor
- 'What is Article 370?' Becomes Most Searched Term by Indians on Google in 2019
- Google 2019 Trends: Kabir Singh to Avengers Endgame, Top 10 Movies of the Year
- Love Has 'Nose' Limits: Picture Of Two-Toed Sloths 'Taking It Slow' Goes Viral