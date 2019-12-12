Dwayne Bravo Gifts Autographed T-shirt To Kamal Haasan

West Indies cricket superstar Dwayne Bravo, who has also wowed the IPL circuit as a Chennai Super Kings player, caught up with Tamil cinema doyen Kamal Haasan in the city on Wednesday.

The cricketer visited the city to attend an awards ceremony, and while he was in Chennai, he took out time to catch up with Kamal Haasan and also gift him an autographed T-shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOLTVBOL (@boltvbol) on Dec 11, 2019 at 4:24am PST

Apart from cricket, he has also been carving a career as a musician lately, in the avatar of DJ Bravo. Recently he launched a video in India titled 'The Chamiya Song'.

'The Chamiya Song' has been sung by DJ Bravo along with singer-composer Gaurav Dagaonkar, and features rap by Thai sensation Rimi Nique. The video, featuring Bravo with dancer Shakti Mohan, has already garnered over 5 million views.

