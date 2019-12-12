Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dwayne Bravo Gifts Autographed T-shirt To Kamal Haasan

Dwayne Bravo met Kamal Haasan in Chennai where the former had traveled to attend an awards ceremony.

IANS

Updated:December 12, 2019, 12:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy: Instagram - boltvbol
Image Courtesy: Instagram - boltvbol

West Indies cricket superstar Dwayne Bravo, who has also wowed the IPL circuit as a Chennai Super Kings player, caught up with Tamil cinema doyen Kamal Haasan in the city on Wednesday.

The cricketer visited the city to attend an awards ceremony, and while he was in Chennai, he took out time to catch up with Kamal Haasan and also gift him an autographed T-shirt.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BOLTVBOL (@boltvbol) on

Apart from cricket, he has also been carving a career as a musician lately, in the avatar of DJ Bravo. Recently he launched a video in India titled 'The Chamiya Song'.

'The Chamiya Song' has been sung by DJ Bravo along with singer-composer Gaurav Dagaonkar, and features rap by Thai sensation Rimi Nique. The video, featuring Bravo with dancer Shakti Mohan, has already garnered over 5 million views.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram