1-min read

Dwayne Bravo Teams up with Shakti Mohan for The Chamiya Song

West Indies cricket star Dwayne Bravo has teamed up with choreographer Shakti Mohan of Dance India Dance fame to come up with a peppy single titled The Chamiya Song.

IANS

Updated:November 28, 2019, 8:23 AM IST
The Windies all-rounder, who balances a rocking musical career as DJ Bravo, said: "This song is an urban, sprightly and beguiling number that is apt for Indian weddings. We will be launching a nationwide dance move called 'The Chamiya Step'. That's certainly going to go viral. The track will mark my maiden attempt in a Bollywood-esque single in which I will be singing and rapping in Hindi and Punjabi."

"The Chamiya Song" has been written by Anurag Bhomia and composed by Gaurav Dagaonkar. It features singer-songwriter Rimi Nique on the vocals along with Gaurav and Bravo. The video, which highlights the extravagance of Indian weddings, has been directed by Onboard Films and choreographed by Rahul Shetty.

The song also features TikTok influencers Garima Chaurasia, Zaid Darbar, Shayan Siddiqui and Aliya Hamidi, and is slated to release next month.

Not many of his cricket fans know that Bravo launched his music career in the Caribbean in 2012 and has performed all over the world. He has collaborated with the likes of Black Shadow, Jassie Gill and Nisha B. in the past.

"When I heard the track initially, I was super excited about the vibe of the song and it almost took me back to my sister's wedding celebrations! It's an extremely upbeat track with a very catchy hook step that we have established now," Shakti Mohan said about the song, produced by the Songfest India and supported by Hike Sticker Chat.

