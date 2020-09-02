Dwayne Johnson Admirer Varun Dhawan Transforms into The Rock in This Crazily Awesome Video

Actor Varun Dhawan has indulged in wrestling fantasy in a new post on social media. In his new Instagram post, Varun, a fan of Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson, channelled the spirit of The Rock, Johnson's avatar as a champion wrestler before he entered films.

Varun's Instagram video is a clip from the wrestling ring with his face edited onto Johnson's body. "If you smell........ (theme kicks in) and I wake up," Varun commented.

Varun had previously engaged in a Twitter chat with the Hollywood actor. The Bollywood star had praised Johnson's 2019 film "Hobbs & Shaw". Johnson wrote back to him saying, "you're the best." Varun will next be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the remake of the 1995 hit film Coolie No. 1, which is directed by his father David Dhawan, who also helmed the original film. The original rendition featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film clocked 25 years recently. This is Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's first project together.

There have been multiple reports doing the rounds that the film might take an OTT route in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Apart from Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Coolie No. 1 also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, and Johnny Lever in important roles. It has been co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani.