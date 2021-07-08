Dwayne Johnson Announces Netflix's Biggest Movie Ever will Premiere on November 12

Dwayne Johnson has announced that Red Notice, an upcoming comedic action thriller also starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot will release on Netflix this fall. The Rock shared the news on his social media platforms that Red Notice will premiere on November 12.

His Instagram post read, “I’m officially serving you your notice. Ladies & gents @Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE will premiere in your living rooms around the globe on NOVEMBER 12th. The FBI’s top profiler. The world’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen."

He added, “Thank you to my partners at @Netflix for the trust and vision to commit to their biggest investment ever. Thank you to my good friend and #RedNotice creator, writer & director @rawsonthurber. Thank you to my insanely talented (and highly unattractive) costars @gal_gadot & @vancityreynolds for our globetrotting heist. And most importantly, THANK YOU to the 205 million+ Netflix subscribers who are already making #RedNotice the most highly anticipated movie on the platform in 2021!"

Red Notice is a globetrotting action-thriller centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world. Director and writer Rawson Marshall Thurber penned the script based on his original pitch.

