Dwayne Johnson Charges Approx Rs 7 Crore to Promote His Own Films On His Social Media Accounts

Big movie celebrities often find a way to stay ahead and important in the money world with not just their talent but also through their business mindfulness. While asking for a profit cut might be a newer practice in Indian cinema for the west it's a tried and tested method. Now celebrities are asking for a 'social media fee' in exchange for promoting their own film on their personal accounts.Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who enjoys a terrific fan following of nearly 105 million followers on Instagram is asking for $1 Million (nearly 7 crores) as part of his deal for the upcoming film Red Notice, that includes promoting the film on his social media accounts.The actor has a noted worth of $22O Million, according to Forbes. He is one of the biggest movie stars in the world and enjoys a career on both big and small screen. Rising to fame as a professional wrestler, Johnson transitioned to acting more successfully than any other wrestler in Hollywood. Today, his popularity has earned him one of the highest net worths in entertainment.Juggling the tactics of art and commerce has always defined stardom in Hollywood. According to a report in variety, Leo­nardo DiCaprio charges around $20 million in a crowd-pleaser like Inception, which includes his profit share, but is ready to half his salary for the likes of Quentin Tarantino in order satisfy the artist within him from a film offering dicey commercial success.