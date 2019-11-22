Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dwayne Johnson Confirms DC's Black Adam Movie will Introduce Justice Society of America

The Justice Society of America are the predecessors of the Justice League and will be making their first movie debut with Black Adam.

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
Dwayne Johnson Confirms DC's Black Adam Movie will Introduce Justice Society of America
Image: Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam

Following the last hero team-up in the DCEU, it seemed that the franchise would be focussing more on standalone characters. But Dwayne Johnson has revealed a new DC heroes team different from the Justice League will be appearing in Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson recently announced that his much-anticipated film based on Black Adam was finally kicking off and would soon begin development. The character was planned to appear opposite Zachary Levi's Shazam but was later decided to be introduced in a standalone film. Now it has come to light that Johnson's standalone Black Adam film will also be introducing The Justice Society of America.

While promoting Jumanji: The Next Level, in an interview with Comicbook.com Hart stated that he could appear in Black Adam as a sidekick. Johnson, in turn, stated that the character does not have a sidekick and said, "We're also gonna introduce JSA in Black Adam. So in JSA maybe there's a role...They have an animal, a pet."

For those who might not be familiar, The Justice Society of America was a team of superheroes introduced in the 1940s prior to the coming together of the Justice League. Some of the society's notable members included Jay Garrick (The Flash), Alan Scott (Green Lantern), Carter Hall (Hawkman), and many others.

Considering that the characters belong to the 1940s era, it suggests that Black Adam might be set in the past as well. This may not come as a surprise as the character was referenced in Shazam! as being a villain from the past. Which members of the Justice Society fans might get to see in Black Adam only time will tell. Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson is set to release in December 2021.

