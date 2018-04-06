English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dwayne Johnson Delays Wedding To Rock His New Baby
The "Baywatch" actor already has daughter Simone, 16, with former wife Dany Garcia, but he thinks now is a great time in his life to be raising young children again.
(Photo: Reuters)
Actor Dwayne Johnson and his long-term partner Lauren Hashian have delayed their wedding after she got pregnant again.
The couple, which already has a two-year-old daughter Jasmine together, was planning to get married this spring. But with their next child due in the coming few weeks, they decided to delay their nuptials so Hashian could "look good" on her big day, reports rollingstone.com.
They had planned to get married in Hawaii. "But then we got pregnant," Johnson said, adding, "And Mama don't want to take wedding pictures with a big belly - Mama wanna look good."
Hashian's pregnancy came as a shock to the couple. Johnson, 45, quipped that he only had to "look" at his partner for her to conceive.
"We were talking about it. And then all of a sudden I get a text from her with a picture of a pregnancy test... All I did was look at her. Guess what. You're pregnant. Baby in you now," he said.
The Baywatch actor already has daughter Simone, 16, with former wife Dany Garcia, but he thinks now is a great time in his life to be raising young children again.
"I had Simone when I was 29. Guys don't mature until much, much later, so it's nice to be in my fourth level and have babies again," he said.
