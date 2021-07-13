Dwayne Johnson Gushes Over His Black Adam Costume in Lengthy Instagram Post

Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Dwayne Johnson shared another glimpse from the sets of his upcoming DC Comics Movie, Black Adam on Monday. The former WWE wrestler posted a monochrome picture that captured his back in the foreground and a wider view of the set in the background. Dwayne was dressed in his superhero costume in the picture, which he shared with his 253 million Instagram followers.

The 49-year-old actor gave a brief description of the picture and wrote, “This image of Black Adam from behind gives you a tactile sense of the absolute massive scale and size of our movie.” Describing his superhero costume the actor wrote, “You also see a little of the intricate and beautiful textured detail of Black Adam’s body suit.” The actor also mentioned that the Black Adam costume is unlike typical DC or Marvel padded muscle suits.

Describing the set that is visible in the larger part of the picture, Dwayne wrote, “And finally you get a glimpse of the enormous and appropriate destruction.” The actor further mentioned how his superhero character is quite out of the ordinary as he wrote, “As we all know, superheroes have a code of justice and don’t kill the bad guys. But, Black Adam does.” With a concluding message for his fans, Dwayne mentioned that, “the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing.” Black Adam, mentioned Dwayne, is an “Antihero. Man in black. Protector of his people.”

Earlier in May, Dwayne had shared the first look of his DC superhero character in an Instagram post that showed him draped in a black veil.

The movie is speculated to deal with the origin story of this DC superhero. The DC Comics describe the character as the world’s "foremost wielders of magic" who has played both hero and villain over a life that has spanned thousands of years. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, Black Adam is slated to release in July 2022.

