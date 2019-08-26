The Rock is honeymooning at a Disney convention.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got married last weekend in Hawaii to longtime partner Lauren Hashian — and then spent Saturday promoting “Jungle Cruise” at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

He says his new wife didn’t mind.

“She loved it because she knows D23— as she knows — is named after me. Dwayne. That’s where the D comes from,” Johnson joked on a red carpet at the convention. “We had a great wedding. Yes. It was really beautiful.”

Johnson partnered with Emily Blunt to make the movie based on the Disneyland ride, set to be released next year.

Blunt said her favorite moment making the film came during a comedic bit with Johnson while escaping an “Amazonian tribe.”

“The dialogue that happens and the comedy that happened in that — we could not make it through a take without laughing. So I have such a fond memory of it. It was like agony to try and get through the scene,” Blunt said.

Johnson added: “It gave me so much joy to make her laugh so hard that the takes were ruined.”

“Jungle Cruise,” directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also starring Paul Giamatti and Jack Whitehall is to be released next summer.

