Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian Honeymoon at Disney’s D23 Expo, Actors Jokes 'She Loved It Because Its Named After Me'
After tying the knot with longtime partner Lauren Hashian, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spent Saturday promoting 'Jungle Cruise' at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.
Image of Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, courtesy of Instagram
The Rock is honeymooning at a Disney convention.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got married last weekend in Hawaii to longtime partner Lauren Hashian — and then spent Saturday promoting “Jungle Cruise” at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.
He says his new wife didn’t mind.
“She loved it because she knows D23— as she knows — is named after me. Dwayne. That’s where the D comes from,” Johnson joked on a red carpet at the convention. “We had a great wedding. Yes. It was really beautiful.”
Johnson partnered with Emily Blunt to make the movie based on the Disneyland ride, set to be released next year.
Blunt said her favorite moment making the film came during a comedic bit with Johnson while escaping an “Amazonian tribe.”
“The dialogue that happens and the comedy that happened in that — we could not make it through a take without laughing. So I have such a fond memory of it. It was like agony to try and get through the scene,” Blunt said.
Johnson added: “It gave me so much joy to make her laugh so hard that the takes were ruined.”
“Jungle Cruise,” directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also starring Paul Giamatti and Jack Whitehall is to be released next summer.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India vs West Indies | 'All Credit to Team' - Kohli on Surpassing Ganguly's Record
- Illeana D'Cruz, Andrew Kneebone's Relationship is on the Rocks
- Nasser Hussain's Reaction to Ben Stokes' Heroics Sums Up Miraculous Headingley Win
- Thanks to Twitter, Jack Leach Gets Free Glasses For Life After Memorable Ashes Test
- The Royal Enfield Twin Endurance Render Puts All The Right Ideas Into Our Heads