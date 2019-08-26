Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian Honeymoon at Disney’s D23 Expo, Actors Jokes 'She Loved It Because Its Named After Me'

After tying the knot with longtime partner Lauren Hashian, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson spent Saturday promoting 'Jungle Cruise' at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

Associated Press

Updated:August 26, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian Honeymoon at Disney’s D23 Expo, Actors Jokes 'She Loved It Because Its Named After Me'
Image of Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

The Rock is honeymooning at a Disney convention.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got married last weekend in Hawaii to longtime partner Lauren Hashian — and then spent Saturday promoting “Jungle Cruise” at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

He says his new wife didn’t mind.

“She loved it because she knows D23— as she knows — is named after me. Dwayne. That’s where the D comes from,” Johnson joked on a red carpet at the convention. “We had a great wedding. Yes. It was really beautiful.”

Johnson partnered with Emily Blunt to make the movie based on the Disneyland ride, set to be released next year.

Blunt said her favorite moment making the film came during a comedic bit with Johnson while escaping an “Amazonian tribe.”

“The dialogue that happens and the comedy that happened in that — we could not make it through a take without laughing. So I have such a fond memory of it. It was like agony to try and get through the scene,” Blunt said.

Johnson added: “It gave me so much joy to make her laugh so hard that the takes were ruined.”

“Jungle Cruise,” directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also starring Paul Giamatti and Jack Whitehall is to be released next summer.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram