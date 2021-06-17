Dwayne Johnson Reacts to 46 Percent Respondents Rooting for Him to Be US President

WWE champion-turned Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson says it is time for him to “humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn" when 46 per cent of Americans favour the idea of having him as President of the United States.

A recent poll reveals 46 per cent of those who were asked the question, said they would support the 49-year-old macho action star’s bid for the US presidency.

“I love our country to my core and I’m endlessly grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, as a half-Black, half-Samoan kid being able to work my a** off knowing tenacity opens doors," Johnson tells People magazine in an exclusive interview.

Noting that he is “not a politician nor did I ever have political passions", Johnson, however, told People: “But when 46 per cent of Americans say they’re in favour of me becoming president, that forces me to humbly and respectfully stand up, listen and learn."

Dwayne Johnson, Hollywood’s one of the most bankable actors is all set to don the superhero avatar for his upcoming film Black Adam based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Johnson is also producing the film with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo. Black Adam is scheduled for a July 29, 2022 release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here