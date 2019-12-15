Dwayne Johnson Responds to 'Is The Rock President' Remark by Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog has got a film reboot and the character, in one of the trailer, utters what almost every Rock aka Dwayne Johnson fan wonders. Sonic, in the trailer, remarks, after seemingly having no idea of the time period he has landed in, "What year is it? Is The Rock president?"

Now, in a tweet, The Rock has responded to Sonic's question with humility. He explained that he used to play the video game when he was little and that getting a shout-out from the beloved character in the film has made him really happy. "So crazy I used to love playing Sonic in college. Many moons later this... life can be so damn wildly unpredictable and surreal at times (sic)."

So crazy I used to love playing Sonic in college. Many moons later this... life can be so damn wildly unpredictable and surreal at times. https://t.co/2aim2sv88O — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 15, 2019

Sonic The Hedgehog releases on February 14 worldwide. The movie "follows the mis-adventures of Sonic as he navigates the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound -- human -- best friend Tom Wachowski. Sonic and Tom join forces to try and stop the villainous Dr Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his immense powers for world domination."

Ben Schwartz has voiced the character of Sonic. The film also stars Jim Carrey as Dr Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, and Tika Sumpter.

Earlier in the year, there was outcry on the Internet, which broke out after the trailer of Sonic The Hedgehog was released in May. The makers received backlash around the use of human teeth on Sonic, who is, in fact, a hedgehog and would have much smaller and pointy teeth. Some fans were unhappy with Sonic's disproportionate legs. Director Jeff Fowler changed the design of the character.

