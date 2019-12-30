Dwayne Johnson Reveals Idea For Next Jumanji Film with Game of Thrones Actor Rory McCann
Rory McCann appeared in Jumanji: The Next Level as the film's primary antagonist.
Image Courtesy: Dwayne Johnson Instagram
When Jumanji: The Next Level hit theaters, Game of Thrones fans received an unexpected surprise in the form of Rory McCann who is better known for his role as Sandor Clegane aka The Hound.
Rory McCann served as the main antagonist of Jumanji: The Next Level and gave fans the wild and aggressive performance that he is best known for. On Saturday, Dwayne Johnson who plays the protagonist of the film took to Instagram to share his experience of working with McCann while also revealing his character's involvement in the next Jumanji film.
In the caption, Johnson stated how McCann's character reminded him of his favorite television show and an episode of it that involved the creature known as bigfoot. He also revealed that McCann's character despite being shown as a character inside the game was not so and was controlled by someone from the outside world. This outside person Johnson claimed would be revealed in the next Jumanji film.
View this post on Instagram
Plot twist 👹 For JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL we wanted to create a towering beast of a character named, JURGAN THE BRUTE. Enter, “Game of Thrones” actor, Rory McCann. When Rory first walked on set of JUMANJI it immediately reminded me of one of my favorite TV shows as a kid, THE SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN and the episode where Lee Majors takes on BIG FOOT, played by the legendary, Andre the Giant. Cool plot twist about JURGAN (for those who caught it) is he’s an actual avatar in the game. Meaning - SOMEONE is playing him. But who? That’s the big mystery. In the next JUMANJI we’ll find out just who’s been playing the JURGAN THE BRUTE 😈 #JUMANJI #MysteryPlayer IN THEATERS NOW WORLDWIDE 🌎
Jumanji: The Next Level stars Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, and Awkwafina. The film is a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle and the fourth installment in the Jumanji franchise initiated by Robin Williams in 1995.
