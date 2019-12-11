Dwayne Johnson Reveals Reason Behind His 7am Wedding to Lauren Hashian
Jumanji: The Next Level, actor Dwayne Johnson got married for the second time in August to singer Lauren Hashian.
Image courtesy: Dwayne Johnson/ Instagram
Jumanji The Next Level actor Dwayne Johnson got married for the second time in August to singer Lauren Hashian. The actor stated that he wanted to have an early morning wedding as it is a ‘beautiful time’ in Hawaii.
The 47-year-old actor, who had been dating Lauren since 2008, recently made an appearance on The Ellen Show, where he revealed the reason for his early morning wedding. He said, “I had to work out! I had that 8 o’clock workout…no, no, no! I’m only kidding! We wanted to have an early morning wedding that way we said the vows, get it over with and then by 10, 11 o’clock, we’re hanging, having brunch with the family and we had it done. Plus in Hawaii, it’s a beautiful time, with us and my ancestors watching over us. It was truly a magical wedding.”
During the conversation, he also said that his younger daughters Jasmine and Tiana were the flower girls at the wedding.
Johnson has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson with his first wife, Dany Garcia, who he separated with in 2007. With his current wife he has two children three-year-old Jasmine Johnson and one-year-old Tiana Gia Johnson.
He has also shared a glimpse from his wedding on Instagram where he can be seen kissing his bride. In the photograph, couple can be seen twinning in white outfits. Johnson in the caption wrote, “Our cups (and tequila glasses ) runneth over with gratitude. @laurenhashianofficial and I are deeply grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this wedding the most beautiful and spiritually enriching day ever. No press, no paparazzi, no noise, nothing lavish or opulent - just us and our family - who all brought with them endless love, support, respect, joy and vibrant mana.
View this post on Instagram
Our cups (and tequila glasses ) runneth over with gratitude. @laurenhashianofficial and I are deeply grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this wedding the most beautiful and spiritually enriching day ever. No press, no paparazzi, no noise, nothing lavish or opulent - just us and our family - who all brought with them endless love, support, respect, joy and vibrant mana. And a huge mahalo to all of you out there for all your lovely comments, posts, well wishes and positive vibes - it was really cool to see. So cheers in spirit of Mālama Honua - to love and protect all things we cherish - our lands, oceans, cultures and each other. A magical day and a good one for the soul. And tomorrow I’ll go right back to my “honey do” role and changing diapers #lifeisgood #johnsonhashianwedding #horizontalhula #aloha @hhgarcia41
And a huge mahalo to all of you out there for all your lovely comments, posts, well wishes and positive vibes - it was really cool to see. So cheers in spirit of Mālama Honua - to love and protect all things we cherish - our lands, oceans, cultures and each other. A magical day and a good one for the soul. And tomorrow I’ll go right back to my “honey do” role and changing diapers.”
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan to Quit Bigg Boss 13 Owing to Health Conditions, Farah Khan May Take Over
- India’s Personal Data Protection Bill is Heading For Review: Everything You Must Know
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Blasts Arhaan Khan's Claims, Says This is Rubbish and Upsetting
- Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks
- News18 Tech & Auto Awards 2019 Celebrates The Intersection of Technology And Automobiles