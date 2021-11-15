Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot Share Thoughts on Bollywood

Hollywood actors Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, who recently starred in the Netflix movie The Red Notice, seem to be Bollywood fans. In a recent press conference, Dwayne opened up about working in Bollywood while Reynolds revealed which of his past movies would be good for a Bollywood adaptation.

When asked if he would be open to starring in a Bollywood movie, the former WWE wrestler told Hindustan Times that he has not been offered any Bollywood project in the past, but he would love that. He also added, “we talked about this the other day when there’s like two big cultures in terms of entertainment, it’s coming out of Bollywood and Hollywood.” The actor said that he is keen on watching more crossovers between the two cultures and thinks “that would be really cool.”

Read: Red Notice Has ‘Biggest Opening Day’ for a Netflix Film; The Rock, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot React

Adding to Dwayne’s statement Gal told the press that Dwayne can dance too and do everything with much ease. Adding to this, Dwayne said. “I don’t know if I can do it easily. This one can do it easily,” the actor referred to the Israeli actress.

Earlier in an interview to India Today, Dwayne had expressed his desire to work in a Bollywood project. The actor had told the news website that he would love to work in a Bollywood movie. Dwayne said that he would love to figure out whatever the pathway is. The producer added that he has felt that there should be some more “connective tissue” between Hollywood and Bollywood, especially when so many of Hollywood releases are not just theatrical, but they are on streaming platforms as well, where there’s so much more opportunity. The actor stresses that there has to be a way to converge the two cultures.

Meanwhile, in the latest press conference, Dwayne’s Red Notice co-star Reynolds said that his Marvel superhero film Deadpool is fit for a Bollywood makeover. The actor suggested that his previous film, Free Guy would be a very good one to adapt for Bollywood. But, he said Deadpool would be a little bit more fun. Explaining his choice of movie for the Bollywood remake, Reynolds said that it would be easier for Deadpool to embrace the Bollywood culture. Deadpool is real flesh and blood unlike Free Guy’s virtual protagonist, hence Reynolds vouches for Deadpool.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.